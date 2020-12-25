



A Pakistani soldier was killed in border clashes with Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday, Pakistan’s military has said





The soldier was killed in Satwal sector on the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border that divides Kashmir into two parts controlled by Pakistan and India.





“Pakistan’s army responded effectively to Indian firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops and men,” said Pakistan’s military media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement.





The incident comes two days after a 50-year-old woman was killed and three people were wounded in the Tatta Pani and Jandrot areas.





Pakistan blamed India for the incident.





Border clashes have increased in recent weeks.





Pakistan accused Indian troops of deliberately opening fire on a United Nations vehicle carrying two observers on the Pakistani side of Kashmir earlier this month.





According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Indian forces have committed more than 3,000 ceasefire violations this year in which 28 people were killed and more than 250 injured.





Pakistani authorities summoned a senior Indian diplomat at least three times last week to protest against ceasefire violations.





India does not routinely share data on its shelling in Pakistan but also records civilian casualties due to what it describes as shelling from the Pakistani military.





The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours have already fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, a region both sides claim in full but administer parts of.







