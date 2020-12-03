



The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday rejected reports that Pakistani fighter jets had violated Indian airspace or flown dangerously close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir.





Contrails or smoke trails of an aircraft flying in the Pakistani airspace, which were spotted from the ground across the LoC in India, triggered an alert and speculation about Pakistani fighters coming close to the LoC, if not crossing it, on Monday morning. “There was no airspace violation. Contrails high up in the sky can be mistaken by untrained people as being overhead or close by,” an IAF officer said.







