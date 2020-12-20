



New Delhi: The Pakistan Navy's tiny surface fleet is looking to expand and challenge India. PNS Tabuk, a corvette of about 2,300 tons, was commissioned on November 12 and left for Karachi, Pakistan's only major port from Port Constanta in Romania..





1. Pakistan is also looking at two mine-counter vessels from Holland. Pakistan Navy officers looked at two ships, the Haarlem and the Middelburg, earlier this year.

2. There is also talk of the Pakistan Navy acquiring three hovercrafts from Britain. This is the Griffon 2400TD, for coastal security.

3. Meanwhile, PNS Hamza, an Agosta-class submarine, with the Pakistan Navy for over a decade, has problems with its sonar (used to look for ships on the surface) is causing problems. Pakistan has asked a Turkish firm to sort out the problems.





Besides, China is supplying the Pakistan Navy with submarines. A long-term plan is already in place.







