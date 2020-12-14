



Ottawa [Canada]: There seems to be a renewed push by Pakistan to promulgate the Khalistani separatist movement by using Europe's ultra-liberal ecosystem as its breeding ground, and perhaps time is running out for Europe to act fast before it is too late.





According to a report titled 'Khalistan: A project of Pakistan" by Canadian think tank McDonald-Laurier Institute, the world has for long refused to accept the invisible hands of a maleficent 'state' pulling the strings from beyond the curtain in orchestrating and fanning the proliferation of Kashmiri and Khalistani separatist movements across the spectrum of Europe.





The first Khalistani flag was raised in Birmingham during the 1970s, giving an indication as to for how long Europe has been the centre-stage of the separatist movement.





It is the fresh impetus that the movement has been fuelled and funded by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), through a calibrated triggering of a renewed separatist mindset among the Sikh diaspora youth, which can be a real cause of worry for Europe, according to the Canadian think tank.





In July, the Union Home Ministry disclosed a list of nine individuals designated as Khalistani terrorists accused of spreading terrorism in India from the foreign soil. The list included three people from India: Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, based in Germany, and Paramjit Singh, based in the United Kingdom, who is the chief of Sikh terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International.





It is important to note that Babbar Khalsa was responsible for the bombing of Air India Flight 182 travelling on the Montreal-London-Delhi route in 1985, which is also known as Kanishka bombing. Over 300 people were killed in the explosion, including Canadian, UK and Indian citizens.





There have been enough indications that Pakistan is using the Khalistani separatist organisations to create anti-India protests in key parts of Europe. For instance, a section of Indian diaspora in the UK was peacefully celebrating Independence Day outside the Indian High Commission in London last year, when they were violently confronted by a group of British Pakistanis and members of Khalistani separatist organisations.







