



Earlier reports claimed that counsel for the Indian High Commission had conveyed to the Islamabad HC that Deputy Indian High Commissioner wants to explain India's stance over the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav





Pakistan is trying to link the case of death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav with another Indian prisoner’s case, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan pressured a lawyer who was chosen to fight for the release of an Indian national Mohammad Ismail, to comment beyond his ambit of responsibility.





“In a routine consular practice, Mr. Shahnawaz Noon was selected by our High Commission to appear in the case for release and repatriation of an Indian prisoner, Mr. Mohammad Ismail, who has completed his sentence but continues to be in jail in Pakistan. However, during proceedings of the case regarding Mr. Ismail, Pakistan Attorney General raised the matter pertaining to Shri Jadhav though the two cases are not connected in any way,” said Mr. Srivastava explaining that Mr. Noon connected the two cases as well under obvious pressure of the Pakistani authorities.





“Mr. Noon has misrepresented the position of the High Commission,” said Mr. Srivastava, reiterating that Pakistan has failed to respond on India’s core demands regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case like “unimpeded unhindered and unconditional consular access.” He said such access alone would form the basis for an “effective review and reconsideration” of the death sentence handed to Mr. Jadhav by the International Court of Justice.





“Our Mission in Islamabad has written to Mr. Noon reiterating that he has no authority to represent Mr. Jadhav and has no basis to suggest that the Indian Charge d’Affaires would appear in the court,” he said.







