



Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made another shocking remark against India





Pakistan has yet again managed to show its true colours as country's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has made another shocking remark against India. According to a Pakistani media report, Qureshi on December 24 (Thursday) said that there is no possibility of diplomatic dialogue with India.





"There is no possibility of a backdoor or diplomatic dialogue with India in the prevailing situation...The circumstances are not suitable for any dialogue at the moment," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn. Qureshi made the comments while talking to reporters in his hometown Multan on December 23, Dawn said.





This is Qureshi's second shocking remark against India within a week. Pakistan had on December 18 resorted to its malicious ways and spewed venom against India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Weeks after UAE banned Pakistani workers from entering its territory. Qureshi, during his UAE visit, made a shocking remark on India.





Rattled by UAE preferring Indian workers and banning those from Pakistan, Qureshi had made this remark. The Pakistan FM said that he has "credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs", as reported by Pakistani media Dawn.





Dawn quoted him as saying that the "credible information" was "picked up by intelligence". "An important development has cropped...I've learned through our intelligence forces...that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Dawn quoted him as saying.





Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.





India has already been maintaining its stand that "talks and terror" cannot go together as it continues to ask Pakistan to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.





The relationship further dipped after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26 last year in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were killed.





Withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and bifurcating the state into two union territories in August last year also evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue.





India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.







