



GURDASPUR: Punjab Police seized 11 hand grenades, suspected to have been airdropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan, from a sugarcane field near the international border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Sources said police had rounded up two suspects but later released them since no evidence was found on them.





Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said the grenades were found about half-a-kilometre inside Indian territory, at Salach village near Dorangala town. BSF personnel noticed a drone near the Chakri outpost at 11.30pm on December 19 and opened fire, forcing it to fly back, he said. Soon after, the police launched a search operation in Salach, Chakri and Miani villages. On Sunday evening, 11 Arges Type HG 84 series hand grenades, of Austrian make, were found in a box, attached to a wooden frame with a nylon rope, the SSP added.





Punjab Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta said a case has been registered under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act at Dorangla police station and investigations are on. The security agencies are trying to trace persons who were tasked to retrieve the consignment of explosives.







