



During the protests in central London, Khalistani flags were also raised outside the Indian High Commission





London: A huge protest was on Sunday evening held outside the Indian High Commission in central London, in support of the farmers who have been agitating back in India to demand the repealing of newly-enacted farm laws. However, the protests became a stage for anti-India agenda with COVID-19 norms also being flouted during the demonstration.





The Indian High Commission said the protests were led-by anti-India separatists, who also raised anti-India and pro-farmers slogans during the demonstration. “Policing of protests is a matter for the Metropolitan Police. We remained in close contact with both the Indian High Commission in London and the Metropolitan Police Service about the protest,” said a British High Commission spokesperson.





While the London Police ensured protection to the Indian High Commission, Times Now has learned that Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma was also present during the protests.





Pamma is wanted in connection with the 2010 blasts in Punjab’s Patiala and Ambala and also for the killing of an RSS man in 2009. He is also suspected to be associated with banned groups like Sikhs for Justice (SJF), which are believed to be funded by Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI.





Pamma was arrested in Portugal in 2018 under a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol. However, India' request for Pamma’s extradition from Portugal was turned down and he was subsequently released.





At the protests, the alleged Khalistani terrorist was seen wearing a blue jacket.





The Sikh Federation UK, a group which claims to represent Sikhs in the UK but is suspected to be a voice for Khalistan supporters in the country, called the protest as a "siege" of the Indian High Commission.





“It soon became clear that gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farm protests in India to ostensibly back farmers in India but also use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda,” Vishwesh Negi, Minister (Political, Press & Information) at the Indian High Commission in London, said.





The High Commission official made it clear that the ongoing farm protests in India are an internal issue of the country and part of the democratic process.







