Karima Baloch was a 37-year-old activist who went missing on December 20. A day later, she was found dead. Reports say her body was found floating in a lake in Toronto. There is no official confirmation on it. Karima Baloch was credited for being the pioneer of women's rights in Baluchistan. She was a vocal critic of Pakistan.





In 2016, she had put out a video message for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karima had been living in exile in Canada for the past 5 years. She had raised concerns about Canada allowing a number of Pakistani military officials to live in the country.





Karima's family says she had been receiving death threats and now Karima is dead under mysterious circumstances.





"How many Karimas will you kill?", is the question being asked in Quetta, capital of Baluchistan.





There was a protest in Karachi as well in solidarity with Karima Baloch. The trending hashtag was #statekilledkarimabaloch but Canada sees no foul play.





WION wrote to the Toronto police on December 22 inquiring about Karima's death and the investigation into it. Toronto police said that the case is "currently being investigated as a non-criminal death and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."





In a statement Toronto police said it is "aware of heightened community and media interest surrounding a missing person investigation. The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected."





Three days into the incident, the police has already concluded that the death is non-criminal. Karima Baloch's husband Hammal Haidar has asked for a further inquiry.





"My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person. Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself. I believe it's our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she has been facing since moving to the country," her husband said.





"We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so," he added.







