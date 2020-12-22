



NEW DELHI: As the threat of US sanctions looms on countries purchasing advanced military equipment from Russia, Moscow has backed its impending supply of S-400 surface-to-air missile system to India saying both India and Russia see as illegal all sanctions other than those imposed by the UN Security Council.





Describing Russia as a trusted partner of both India and China, the Russian ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, also said Moscow supported enhanced dialogue between the 2 countries as it was "key" to stability and security in the region. On Russia's growing ties with Pakistan, Kudashev said Russia's relationship with Pakistan was independent of any other country and while the relationship was likely to grow further, there was no reason for India to worry as Moscow understood India's sensitivities.





The US recently imposed Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on Turkey for "knowingly engaging in a significant transaction" with Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms export entity, by procuring the same S-400 system. It also called its action a clear signal that it will not tolerate "significant transactions" with Russia’s defence and intelligence sectors.





Kudashev said though that the proposed deal for supply of S-400 to India was "advancing well".





"Let the Biden administration first announce its foreign policy vision. We don't recognise such unilateral sanctions though and India's position on this is crystal clear too. No sanctions, other than those by the UNSC, are acknowledged," said Kudashev.





"We believe that our ties and goodwill will withstand the coming challenges," he added.





India has been pushing Russia for early supply of the S-400 system. The ambassador said good progress is expected even on agreements related to Ka-226 helicopters and AK-203 rifles production if "relevant decisions" are expedited keeping in mind the "deep interests" expressed by Indian armed forces.





On the Indo-Pacific though, Kudashev and deputy ambassador Roman Babushkin said while Russia understood and acknowledged India's concept of the Indo-Pacific, there was no unified vision for the same and others were using it for containment. They also described the Quad mechanism as detrimental to inclusive dialogue.





"We are supporting India's growing profile perhaps more than any other country. But some countries are promoting mechanisms that are non-exclusive in the name of Indo-Pacific. They are talking about promoting the so called rules based order but nobody knows what these rules are," said Babushkin, adding that Russia stood for inclusive regional security.





Despite efforts by India to convince Russia that the Indo-Pacific is a free, open, transparent and inclusive concept with ASEAN at its centre, and that it excludes nobody, Moscow continues to assert that the initiative is meant to contain China.





On China, Kudashev said defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar had "profound" negotiations with their Chinese counterparts in Moscow and that it was very significant in the context of a constructive engagement to maintain peace and tranquillity at the LAC.





"Russia is a trusted partner for India and China, and we feel it is vital to ensure a positive atmosphere for cooperation between the two neighbouring Asian giants, including at the platforms of the SCO, BRICS and RIC," he said.







