



During operations against Pakistan in December 1971, Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande commanded the 61 Mountain Brigade. He was awarded Maha Vir Chakra on December 6, 1971





Family members of late Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande were felicitated here on Thursday as apart of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh.





One of the four ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’, or the golden victory torches, was brought by the Army at the event here that took place near the family’s home. Moreover, soil was also collected from around their home to be taken to the National War Memorial (NWM).





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the NWM on Wednesday, marking the beginning of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ (golden victory year) celebrations.





Four golden victory torches were lit on Wednesday at the NWM and they are now being taken in four directions of India, including to the villages of the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, to relive their bravery and sacrifices.





On Thursday morning here, Col Deepak Taluja, 406 Gun Missile Regiment, 21 Corps, Southern Command, felicitated the late Brigadier’s wife Saroj Pande, his son Maj General (retd) Yash Pande, and his daughter-in-law Molly Pande.





Expressing her happiness after the event, Saroj Pande stated that he was very fond of the Army.





“I am very glad and honoured that the government has felicitated us on this occasion,” she added.





The golden victory torch that was brought here on Thursday would now go in the southern cardinal direction.





During operations against Pakistan in December 1971, Brigadier Kailas Prasad Pande commanded the 61 Mountain Brigade.





His award citation stated, “The brigade was assigned the task of clearing the enemy of a well fortified position in the eastern sector. The task was completed mainly due to Brigadier Pande’s inspiring leadership."





“He was always well forward, unmindful of his safety, encouraging troops and directing the battle…The brigade advanced 40 miles in 72 hours, effectively bottling up the enemy and capturing key defence positions,” the citation noted.





He was awarded Maha Vir Chakra on December 6, 1971.







