







In yet another incident of unprovoked aggression, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when Indian troops initiated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.





According to the military's media wing, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof, while fighting valiantly against the Indian aggression, were martyred in Khuiratta Sector.





"Pakistan army troops responded befittingly. Reports of heavy losses 2 Indian troops in men & material," DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote on his official Twitter handle.





Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.





This year, India has committed more than 2,000 ceasefire violations, resulting in martyrdoms and serious injuries to several innocent civilians and soldiers.





In August, the DG ISPR had said that despite Covid-19 pandemic and UN secretary-general appeal, Indian forces have intensified ceasefire violations targeting civilian population.





“The Pakistan Army always gives befitting response to Indian violation but being a professional army we only target their military posts.”







