



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Para-Military Forces will be strengthened to counter Maoist attacks in Naxal affected areas for saving precious lives of soldiers with the availability of upgraded version of Mine Protected Vehicles (MPVs). Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) is working on war footing to complete the upgradation of existing MPVs and likely to soon hand over the first vehicle to its users. It has been expected that the first upgraded version will be flagged off in the coming days. The VFJ already has production order for more than 300 upgraded MPVs including around 200 from Indian Army and 120 from Ministry of Home Affairs.





Senior officers of the VFJ, on the condition of anonymity, informed that they have separate order for supplying modified mine-protected vehicles. He termed it as a prestigious project for proving their efficiency in producing best defence vehicles for security forces and ensuring availability of production works in the factory.





The VFJ has successfully upgraded the MPV and likely to soon handover to the users. Upgraded vehicle is more compatible to counter heavy land mine attacks by militants. Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) plays key role in checking movement of rebels in Naxal affected areas and protection for CRPF and Para Military Forces. Desired upgradations in MPV will ensure better protection of security forces and checking the menace of rebels in affected areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh.







