New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully test fired a medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from Odisha coast, said defence sources. The missile was fired from a ground mobile launcher at launch pad number-1 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) near Odisha’s Balasore at 3.55 pm, and it hit the target with accuracy, the sources said.

#WATCH Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today carried out the trials of the Medium Range Surface to Air missile systems developed for the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/CC6OLgaeyV — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

An unmanned air vehicle (UAV), ‘Banshee’, was first flown into the air, which was hit by the MRSAM which has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd.





The DRDO has jointly developed the missile in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries. After its induction into the Indian army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defence forces, they said.





The entire mission trajectory from the launch to plunging into the sea was monitored by various radars and electro-optico instruments, the sources said.





Prior to the test, Balasore district administration in consultation with DRDO temporarily evacuated 8,100 people residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad to the nearest shelter centres on Wednesday morning, a revenue department official said.







