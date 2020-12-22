The envoy said India-Russia ties have become an integral part of the development strategies of the two nations





“As far as current deals are concerned, we are advancing well, including with S-400 supplies,” Kudashev told a select group of media. While sanctioning Turkey over purchase of S-400 systems, the US had cautioned its other partners of similar actions.





Kudashev said that Russia does not welcome unilateral sanctions as a tool for international relations. "India's position is also crystal clear that no sanctions should be enforced other than those applied by the UNSC," he added. ET had earlier reported that India is on track to receive supplies of S-400 systems.





Kudashev emphatically supported India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific but at the same time criticised the Quad, saying it would be detrimental to inclusive dialogue for ensuring peace and stability in the region. He also wished that India-China ties would reach the level of India-Russia ties.





Russian deputy envoy Roman Babushkin, present on the occasion, noted that Kremlin respects sensitivities of other countries when asked about any cooperation between Russia and Pakistan.





Suggesting to expedite process to implement two other key defence deals in the interest of Indian military establishment, the envoy pointed out, “If relevant decisions to start works related to Ka-226 helicopters and AK-203 rifles production are expedited, soon we will see good progress, which is especially important due to a deep interests expressed by the Indian armed forces”.





Referring to the success of joint production and co-development, the envoy said, “Our unparalleled defence cooperation based on real exchange of technologies and joint ventures helps India to advance local production and expand its military export potential. We are working on co-development and co-production of equipment, components and spare parts, improving after-sales service system and deepening localisation programs”.





He said Russia intends to be one of the biggest exhibitors at the upcoming Aero-India-2021. “We plan to demonstrate Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 fighter jets, helicopters Ka-52, Ka-226, Mi-17B-5, Mi-26 as well S-400 and Buk systems, and many other new items and equipment.” he said.





Recalling that Russia provided platform for Sino-Indo dialogue this September, Kudashev pointed out it was very significant in the context of constructive engagement of both sides to maintain peace and tranquillity at the Line of Actual Control. “Russia is a trusted partner for India and China, and we feel it is vital to ensure a positive atmosphere for cooperation between the two neighbouring Asian giants, including at the platforms of the SCO, BRICS and RIC.”





Regarding the cooperation between India and Russia on the peace process in Afghanistan, Babushkin said, "We are maintaining a close dialogue on Afghanistan. We have the Moscow platform for same. Then, we have, of course, bilateral consultations with India on Afghanistan".





India and Russia on Monday celebrated 10 years of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. In 2021, Delhi and Moscow would celebrate 50 years of signing of the Friendship Treaty.









Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Monday put to rest any speculations over impact of US threats of sanctions and emphasised that Delhi and Moscow are advancing well with all current defence deals including the supplies of S-400.