



New Delhi: A webinar was held today between India and Brazil on the theme 'Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership'.





It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).





A Defence Ministry release said that the webinar, which is the first being organized with the South American country, is a part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $ 5 billion in the next five years.





Envoys of both the countries, Secretary SEPROD Brazil and senior defence ministry officials from both side participated in the webinar and spoke about the multifaceted relationship and strategic partnership between two countries.





Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary in the Defence Industries Production wing of Defence Ministry, said that broad-based bilateral defence cooperation is important in enhancing the strategic partnership.





He said the partnership between industries of both the countries through joint ventures, co-development and collaboration in sharing advanced technologies will be a win-win situation to achieve their objective of self-reliance in defence.





The release said that 2021 appears promising for India-Brazil defence cooperation as many MoUs and joint ventures are likely to show results.





Indian companies Tata Aerospace and Defence, SSS Springs, SMPP, MKU Ltd, MDL, Mahindra Defence Systems, L&T, Jindal Steel, HAL, GSL, BEL and Ashok Leyland made company and product presentations on major platforms. Brazilian industries ATECH, CBC, DGS Defence and PINETREE also made company presentations.





The release said that the webinar was attended by more than 150 delegates and more than 100 virtual exhibition stalls from Indian companies were setup in the expo.







