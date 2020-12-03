Malabar Naval exercise underway in the Indian Ocean region



Oman has told Pakistan that ships can only be allowed in its ports for fuel and logistics



While India has been participating in high-value naval exercises in recent weeks, after taking necessary precautions, countries all over the world are cancelling visits or exercises with Pakistan, giving Covid as the reason.





The deployment of the PNS Saif, a guided missile frigate and the PNS Nasr, a Chinese built replenishment tanker, to the east and south-east Asia has been cancelled. The 70-day visit included visits to Nha Trang in Vietnam, Guangzhou in China, Manila in The Philippines and Muara in Brunei in May and then, Saif would go to Lumut in Malaysia and Nasr, to Belawan in Indonesia. The entire visit to six countries has now been cancelled.





Similarly, Oman has told Pakistan that ships can only be allowed in its ports for fuel and logistics. No one would be allowed off the ship and there could not be diplomatic visits.





Meanwhile, Exercise Malabar, involving India, the United States of America, Japan and Australia continued with minor modifications, keeping in mind Covid related safety measures. There have also been naval exercises with many other friendly countries including Russia, Singapore, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.







