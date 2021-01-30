

At the world’s first hybrid exhibition, the focus is on showcasing HAL’s prowess in defence and aerospace which is centred on the theme ‘Conceive. Indigenize. Collaborate’



Indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms, technologies covering power plants and future generation combat capable airborne solutions are going to be displayed.





For the first time there will be a unique flying display during the Aero-India 2021 next week. Aptly named `Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ will be a unique display which will have indigenous platforms (both fixed and rotary wing) which have been manufactured by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They will fly in formation during the 13th edition of the show on Feb 3, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bangalore.





Why?





What To Look For?





In the formation there will be Advanced Hawk MK-132, Light Combat Aircraft Trainer (LIFT Trainer), Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40, IJT, and Civil Dornier Do-228. They will be flying in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and demonstrating self-sufficiency in the trainer segment.





According to HAL, the HTT-40, Advanced Hawk MK-132 and Civil Dornier Do-228 will also be available for customer demonstration flights. Joining the formation display will be the Sukhoi 30MKI, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).





And in the Static Display there will be Dornier Do-228, HTT-40 and LUH and Dhruv MK-III.





What Will Be The Major Attraction?



In their HALL-E on display will be the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) simulator. This simulator will have TEJAS–MAX cockpit as the mother-ship platform with the embedded air teaming intelligence concepts. This will demonstrate the fully integrated as well as autonomous wingman platforms and swarming of drones to engage in the mission.





Also, apart from the command and display at TEJAS-MAX cockpit, there will be immersive mission visualization projected over a wider screen.





Outdoor Display





Rotary wing products including the LCH, ALH Mk IV Rudra and ALH Civil variant.





Indoor





The central theme of the India Pavilion is Rotary wing capabilities in India. In this HAL’s Rotary platform Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be the centre of attraction and scaled models of IMRH, ALH, LUH, LCH and the Indian helicopter manufacturing ecosystem / supply chain partners around it.





On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the upcoming Aero India show is billed as the ‘Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.





First Air Show Post-COVID





For the first time the Aero-India would be a Hybrid show. This means that delegates would be present either physically or virtually. And there will be virtual exhibition too.





What Is Different This Time?





There will be no public days during Aero-India which is from Feb 3-5. Keeping in line with the strict COVID protocols in place, it will be mandatory for those attending to have a negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test.





Air Display





There will be around 41 aircraft including Dakota, Sukhoi Su-30MKI participating in the flight display on the first day. And 63 aircraft will be on static display.





This year the major attraction is going to be the display by Surya Kiran aircraft and Sarang helicopters. These helicopters are participating for the first time.





The presence this year is more of the Indian companies. According to the Ministry of Defence, there will be around 541 defence companies which are participating and out of these 78 are from various countries including the US, France, the UK, Russia, Taiwan, and others.





And in addition to these there will be 105 companies which are going to join virtually.







