



For the first time, Aero India 2021 will have a combined air display of Sarang and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic teams of Indian Air Force. Besides, this is also for the first time an air show is being held during the COVID-19 pandemic, anywhere in the world.





All the necessary precautions have been taken by the organisers, including ensuring that all attendees mandatorily undergo the RT-PCR test. Only 3,000 visitors are allowed in the air display area and 1,500 visitors in the exhibition area at a time in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Besides, parking zones and other areas have been made zero grass areas in order to prevent fire incidents like the one happened in the previous year during which hundreds of cars were damaged. There will also be two IAF helicopters with Bambi buckets to prevent any fire incidents.





The exact number of participants by foreign aircraft in the show is yet to be confirmed. “We are in a fluid situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further clarity will be known only by the end of January,” said Air Commodore Shailendra Sood, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bangalore.





Anti-drone measures and drone detection radars will be installed with sharp shooters to prevent any possible intrusion by drones during Aero India 2021. The organisers have also taken ample measures to deal with possible medical emergencies, and provisions have been made to have air ambulances to airlift people in case of any medical emergency.





There are also isolation centres if anyone runs high temperature or ends up with COVID-19 like symptoms. The exhibition hours have also been extended till 6 p.m. to ensure dispersion of visitors. Also, in each booth, only two personnel will be allowed and only one visitor at each time will be permitted at smaller booths. In larger booths, visitors will be permitted maintaining a distance of three feet. Besides, foot counting mats will be placed outside each hall to ensure crowd control and booths are being designed with surfaces that can be cleaned easily.





As of now, a total of 541 exhibitors have conformed for the show out of which there are 463 Indian exhibitors and 78 foreign exhibitors. Of the total 541 exhibitors, as many as 143 will be virtual.





Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had launched the Aero India-21 mobile app that is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store with features to support exhibitors, attendees, and the media before, during and after the event.





The defence minister had stressed on the safe conduct of the event and the need to make it inclusive for the world aerospace and defence industry. The attendees who would be joining the event virtually will be able to participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B meetings and could also view product details and supporting videos.





The theme of the event is 'Runway to a Billion Opportunities', in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat. India's indigenous technological and logistic prowess.







