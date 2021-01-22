



New Delhi: Airbus will showcase a wide selection of its advanced sustainable aerospace technologies and services at the prestigious 'Aero India 2021' exhibition to be held in Bengaluru from February 3 to 5, 2021.





The display will include Airbus' cutting-edge innovative products along with its customer services and training capabilities. A section will be dedicated to highlight the company's strategic local industrial partnerships focused on developing a sustainable aerospace ecosystem in the country.





Airbus will exhibit at Stand B.2.6 in Hall B. On display will be scale model of the C295 - medium transport aircraft and there will be digital display of the A330 MRTT - Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft. From Helicopters, there will be scale models of the H225M - the combat-proven multi-role helicopter and the AS565MBe Panther - the all-weather, multi-role force multiplier. A special attraction will be the S850 Radar on a digital platform, a high-power satellite offering extensive SAR capabilities, including the monitoring of a high number of targets with frequent revisits and enhanced performance in a single pass.





'Airbus' participation at Aero India is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the rapid modernisation and indigenisation of the Indian aerospace and defence sector,' said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia. 'The exhibition is a foremost platform to highlight innovations and technological advancements achieved in this sector, and we are proud to be able to showcase our best products and services to the show.'





Visitors to the Airbus pavilion can learn about the company's ongoing 'Make in India', 'Skill India' and 'Start-Up India' initiatives. Airbus is at the forefront of the 'Make in India' campaign and the several defence projects that Airbus is participating in hold the promise of thousands of new jobs, skilling of people, technology absorption and supplier ecosystem development.





Airbus News Desk



