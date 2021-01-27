India's Deputy Permanent representative, Nagraj Naidu at UNSC



Highlighting its vaccine diplomacy at the United Nations Security Council, India has pointed out how it is assisting the world community amid the COVID-19 pandemic that wrecked the world





India's Deputy Permanent representative, Nagraj Naidu said, "As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, we are fulfilling our commitment to make our vaccine production and delivery capacity available for the benefit of the entire humanity."





India has gifted India-Made vaccines to 7 countries and sent contractual supplies to 3 countries so far, with many being planned. New Delhi began supplying vaccines days after it began its mega countrywide vaccination drive. The country also trained medical representatives of 13 countries when it comes to the administration of vaccines and is supplying vaccines to WHO's COVAX facility.





During the intervention, India pointed out how amid the pandemic it upgraded the medical facilities of UN peacekeeping missions in Goma in DRC and Juba in South Sudan.





In a message to Islamabad, the Indian diplomat without taking name said, ''While countries like India have launched vaccination drives...there are countries which continue to foment terror and indulge in hate speech and widespread disinformation campaigns". He explained, "While we are working with the scientific community, medical fraternity, industry and academia to find solutions to COVID-19, these globally recognized state sponsors of terrorism have used the pandemic to ramp up recruitment and infiltration activity to spread the venom of terror".





Important to remember, India assisted more than 150 countries with medical supplies during the pandemic. New Delhi has pledged US$15 million for GAVI or Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.





Nagraj Naidu was speaking on the follow-up on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020). The resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities to combat the COVID pandemic.





Calling UN Secretary-General’s "noble" call for a global ceasefire "well-intentioned", the Deputy Permanent representative reiterated India's "call for a comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan."







