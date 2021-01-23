



NEW DELHI: BAE Systems today announced in a press release the appointment of Ravi Nirgudkar as managing director for India. BAE Systems is a British multinational company with interests in defence, security and aerospace.





The company said that Nirgudkar will spearhead BAE Systems’ operations and build on the company’s partnerships with the Indian defence industry. He succeeds Nik Khanna, who will now take up a new role with BAE Systems’ air sector in the United Kingdom.





Nirgudkar previously worked as country president at Raytheon, an American defence and aerospace manufacturer.





Dave Armstrong, group business development director, BAE Systems said, “India is a key strategic market for BAE Systems and we are delighted that Ravi will lead the Company in the market. Ravi’s wealth of experience, strong business acumen and in-country relationships will be instrumental for us to grow BAE Systems’ business in India and support the expansion of the country’s indigenous defence capability.”





Said Nirgudkar, “I am thrilled to join BAE Systems which has been at the heart of India’s defence industry for more than 65 years and been a founding partner of defence manufacturing."





Nirgudkar has an MBA in program management from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and master’s degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University.







