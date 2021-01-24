



The annual Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in the national capital will witness muted celebrations this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic



To commemorate 50 years of the 1971 Liberation War, a Bangladeshi tri-service contingent is set to lead the first ten rows of the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath on January 26. The tri-service contingent will comprise of the Bangladesh Army which will lead the first six rows, followed by two rows of the Bangladesh Navy and two rows of the Bangladesh Air Force in the end. The annual Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in the national capital will witness muted celebrations this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.





"Bangladesh contingent will be led by its army which will be in the first six rows followed by two navy and two Air Force contingent respectively. We are following all the COVID-19 norms," Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary, leader of Bangladesh tri-service contingent told ANI.





The 1971 Indo-Pak war which led to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan marked its 50th anniversary this year. The war which resulted in the independence of Bangladesh witnessed Indian forces fight valiantly against Pakistan military's oppression against minorities in Bangladesh which was then known as East Pakistan. The war ended on December 16, 1971, after West Pakistan surrendered.





Rafale Jets To Culminate Parade





Apart from the parade by Bangladesh tri-service contingent, the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath will also see formations of the newly-inducted Rafale Jets on January 26. The French-made fighter jets will culminate the Republic Day parade. Moreover, several new formations by nearly 15 fighter planes, five transport aircraft and one vintage aircraft will also be displayed. These formations include - Rudra, Sudharshan, Rakshak, Eklavya and Brahmastra.





As per PTI, the Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of INS Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The forward part of the tableau depicts the attack on Karachi harbour by the missile boats undertaken as part of Operation Trident and Python. "This year's tableau being paraded is in pursuance of the tri-services theme "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" and showcases Indian Navy's stellar role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said on Friday.







