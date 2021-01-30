A small bomb exploded outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday (Jan 29) as it marked the anniversary of setting up diplomatic relations with India





NEW DELHI: A case has been registered in connection with the minor IED blast near the Israel Embassy here and the Special Cell has started investigating it, Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava said on Friday.





Shrivastava, who inspected the blast site, told reporters that at this point, it is not right to say anything related to the incident as the investigation is underway.





"We have registered the case and the Special Cell is investigating it," Shrivastava said.





A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said.





No one was injured.





Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone.





Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.





‘Flower Pot’ Bomb





According to media reports, the device, which went off at about 5.05pm, could have been left in a flower pot or a bottle on the pavement close to the embassy.





India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi about the bomb.





“We take this very seriously,” Jaishankar said on Twitter, adding that he had promised “the fullest protection for the embassy and Israeli diplomats.”





The “matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”





Ashkenazi said Jaishankar had promised that India “will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion.”





Top security officials from the two countries also discussed the bomb.





The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed there were no casualties and no damage to the embassy. Ashkenazi had asked for “all necessary security measures” to be taken, said a statement.





The incident came on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries – the Israeli embassy had tweeted about the “birthday” during the day.





The countries have become close allies, and India is now one of the biggest buyers of Israeli defence equipment.





India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel in 2017, and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu made a high-profile return visit a year later.





In February 2012, a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic car in Delhi injured the defence attaché, her driver and two other people. Another attack targeted an Israeli diplomatic car in Georgia the same day, and Netanyahu blamed Iran for both.





The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.



