Indian Army, one of the largest standing armies in the world, has proved its mettle in a number of battles and military operations, and carved a distinct niche for itself and the nation. Not deterred by the spectrum of threat, the Indian Army soldier, infused with set of values, is prepared to face challenges in adverse climatic conditions and trained to protect the nation’s integrity and sovereignty. The Indian Army has time and again lived up to its tradition of valour, heroism, sacrifice and fortitude.





Given India’s volatile neighbourhood, it is imperative that the armed forces are well-stocked with appropriate arms and state-of-the-art weapon systems. The induction of the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile system has given the Indian Army the much-needed capability and punch to undertake deep surgical strikes.





The advanced weapon system, with its versatility, potentiality and striking capability, has maintained a leading edge over world’s other missiles. BRAHMOS is capable of flying at a top speed of Mach 3 and is extremely lethal in striking down an enemy target in no time. The supersonic speed of the missile also makes it difficult for interception by the enemy’s air defence system.





The missile, with pinpoint accuracy, can be launched at targets from long distances. The missile has successfully demonstrated its speed, precision and power numerous times from naval ships and Mobile Autonomous Launchers. The launches have been carried out in sea-to-sea, sea-to-land, land-to-land and land-to-sea configurations.





The mobile land-based configuration of BRAHMOS has achieved several advancements over the years in the form of Block I, Block II and Block III variants with each having its own distinct potentiality to hit and destroy enemy target. The Block-I variant of land-attack version showcases the missile’s manoeuvring power, precision hitting of the target and other operative capabilities. The Block II version was introduced with target discrimination capabilities. The Block III variant of BRAHMOS missile demonstrated its mountain warfare capability. Indian Army has, therefore, raised several regiments of the formidable weapon in different configurations, the latest being the “near vertical dive” trait to strike down an enemy target from a 90-degree angle.





The weapon has become the mainstay of the Indian Army’s artillery firepower. Similarly, for many of the Navy’s frontline surface ships, BRAHMOS has been inducted as a prime strike weapon. In its sub-sea launch configuration, the supersonic cruise missile is set to increase the Navy’s underwater weapons delivery capability manifold by being armed in the future submarines.





The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI, after being modified to carry 2.5 tonne missile integrated with half a tonne launcher, successfully demonstrated BRAHMOS missile’s firing capability. The successful induction of BRAHMOS in all the three services has made India the first and only country in the world to complete the “supersonic cruise missile triad”.





BRAHMOS has also achieved historic milestones in the flagship “Make In India” program by successfully indigenising major sub-systems such as booster, nose cap, canister, fuel management system and other major non-metallic airframe components taking the Indian contribution to more than seventy percent. All launcher systems for the weapon are also being manufactured domestically. Hundred percent of ground support equipment for the weapon complex are also being made in India.





The Indian Army has truly benefited from the induction of BRAHMOS weapon system. Jointly developed by DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia, the potent BRAHMOS missile has significantly grown from strength to strength over the years and added new capabilities to meet divergent war scenarios.







