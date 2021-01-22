



Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat will take a sortie on Thursday in the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft in Jodhpur during the ongoing Indo-French air drill Desert Knight-21. Anish Singh reports.





"He will undertake a sortie in Rafale jet today," sources in the Indian Air Force said





Indian Air Force and French Air Force commenced their joint air exercise from January 20, involving their Rafale fighter jets.





For the first time, IAF's Rafales are participating in any exercise with foreign air forces.





The exercise will culminate on January 24.





The exercise will culminate on January 24.







