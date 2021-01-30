Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi





China, which has been blocking India’s efforts to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has called for evolving a “package solution” acceptable to all U.N. members to reform the top global governing body.





The reform should reflect the leadership of U.N. member states, adhere to extensive democratic consultations and gradually accumulate consensus, so as to find a “package solution” acceptable to all parties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on January 27.





Mr. Wang spoke on the reforms in the powerful U.N. organ during his meeting through video link with Joanna Wronecka and Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on the UNSC reform of the 75th Session of the U.N. General Assembly.





Ms. Wronecka and Ms. Al Thani are also permanent representatives of Poland and Qatar, respectively, to the U.N.





India, Germany, Brazil and Japan which formed the G4 bloc to press for their inclusion as permanent members of the Security Council, have been calling for a “decisive push” for the long-delayed reforms of the U.N. body.





Last year, G4 Foreign Ministers meeting that included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during the 75th session of the U.N. They unanimously called for text-based negotiations in a fixed time frame.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry in its reaction to the G4 ministers’ call last year said there were “enormous divisions” and lacked consensus among the U.N. members.





In his meeting with Ms. Wronecka and Ms. Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, Mr. Wang said the reform of the Security Council concerns the future development of the U.N. and the vital interests of its member states.





The reform should reflect fairness and justice, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, give more small and medium-sized countries the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the Security Council, and correct historical injustices against Africa.





He also highlighted that the reform must be carried out in a stable and orderly manner, and effectively safeguard the unity of member states as well as the prestige of the U.N., state-run Xinhua news agency reported.





India has been spearheading decades-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying a structure set up in 1945 does not reflect contemporary realities of the 21st Century and is ill-equipped to handle current challenges.





China is part of the permanent five (P5) of the UNSC with veto power has been stonewalling India’s efforts to become member of U.N.’s powerful body for years pointing to lack of consensus even though the other four, U.S., U.K., France and Russia have expressed backing for New Delhi’s membership.





Beijing’s all-weather ally Pakistan is also opposed to India becoming a permanent member of the UNSC.







