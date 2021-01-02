



Development comes in the wake of India-China military tensions at LAC





Several Indians working at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi have been asked to leave. In identical statements to media houses, an embassy official described the sackings as “normal practice for a diplomatic mission to make necessary personnel arrangements according to work assignment.’’





“The Embassy has maintained a good working relationship with Indian employees and cared for them. We appreciate their valuable efforts and contributions to the Embassy work,’’ said the official while counselling that there was no “news value’’ in this development.





There are no details about the number of Indian nationals who have been retrenched but sources said many of them were with the administration department. The development comes in the wake of India-China military tensions at the line of actual control (LAC) and several curbs on Chinese investment having been imposed by the government.







