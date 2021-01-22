



NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto, covering various facets of bilateral defence and security cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Singh described the discussions as "fruitful and substantive".





"Spoke to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto today. We had fruitful and substantive discussions on bilateral defence engagements," he said in a tweet.





"India is committed to enhance the defence engagements with Indonesia as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added.





Defence and security cooperation between India and Indonesia has been on an upward trajectory in the last few years, particularly in the maritime domain.







