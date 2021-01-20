



The four day drill which starts from Jan 20-24, 2021, will mark an important milestone in the series of engagement between the two forces





Marking an important milestone in the military cooperation, Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace) is going to conduct a bilateral Air exercise, Ex Desert Knight-21 from Wednesday. The four day drill which starts from Jan 20-24, 2021, will mark an important milestone in the series of engagement between the two forces. And will be at the Air Force Station Jodhpur in which IAF is sending in the French Mirage 2000, Rafale, the Russian Su-30 MKI, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, as well as the AWACS and AEW&C aircraft.





From the French side Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel are going to be part of Ex Desert Knight.





Who is hosting this?





This Ex is being hosted by the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (Armée de l’Air et de I’Espace).





According to the IAF, the French Forces which are currently deployed in Asia as part of their ‘Skyros Deployment’ will be participating in the drill while transiting through India.



