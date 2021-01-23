



ADA Director Dr Girish Deodhare has been playing the role of the mentor for the young blood





by Anantha Krishnan M





BANGALORE: India's aerospace and defence programs are on a buoyant phase with renewed thrust coming from the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





This has given hopes not just for government-run organisations, but to the private and academic institutions as well, who are set to play a major role to make India self-reliant in the realm of A&D.





Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has been spearheading India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas program right from its inception with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the principal partner. Today, it has several national aeronautical programs under its belt, including Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), TEJAS MK-II and the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF).





All these new missions have given priceless opportunities to young engineers and designers within ADA and also those planning to get on board.



