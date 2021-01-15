



India Navy conducted "Exercise Sea Vigil" from January 12-13 which included the entire coastline and EEZ of the country.





The exercise involved the deployment of the entire coastal security apparatus and more than 110 surface assets of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard including the deployment of marine police and Customs.





"Security mechanism of ports was also validated during the exercise and the crisis management plans of all ports were assessed," the Navy said.





State police teams, Indian Navy marine commandos and commandos from National Security Guard (NSG) also took part to tackle acts of maritime terrorism.





The exercise validated technical surveillance infrastructure in the National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network.





The Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) at Gurugram and its various nodes across IN and CG stations were exercised," it said.





The Navy said the envisaged objectives of the exercise were met by the whole-hearted participation of all stakeholders.







