To increase the defence export, the Central Government has given its nod to the export of Akash missile which is indigenous defence artillery that is Made in India.





Significance:





This would help India to achieve the target of $5 billion in defence exports. It would also help in improving strategic relations with friendly countries.





The move has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)





About Akash Missile:





1. Akash is a surface to air missile system.

2. It would be the first-ever weapon platform to be exported by our country.

3. India has been building fast patrol boats, helicopters and ammunition and radars for global customers.

4. The range of the missile is from 1.8 to 2.5 Mach.

5. It can be launched through tanks which are stable or even moving surfaces like warships and trucks.

6. The missile has already been inducted in the Indian Air Force in 2014 and the Indian Army in 2015.

7. It has a range of 25 km which aids in keeping the helicopters, fighters and drones from attacking critical installations.

8. Almost 96% of the missile manufacturing process is done indigenously.

9. The missile is capable of engaging in multiple targets in both group mode and autonomous mode in real-time.

10. There is a built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) system.

11. The system is configured on various mobile platforms.

12. The missile is solely designed by DRDO and has been produced by defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).





Special Features





1. This nuclear-capable missile, Akash can fly at a speed of up to Mach 2.5 that is almost 860 meter per second and also at a maximum height of 18 km.

2. The missile is capable of targeting aerial targets like fighter jets, drones, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, ballistic missiles from almost a distance of 30 km.





History





1. The first test flight of Akash happened in 1990, with further development flight tests conducted upto March 1997.

2. Two Akash missiles were tested to intercept simultaneous targets in engagement mode in 2005.

3. The Akash Mk-II came up which is of a longer-range, is faster and is more accurately developed SAM. The missile has an intercept range of 40 km with the missile's guidance system being more accurate now along with the fire control system.

4. The development of the Akash-NG or Next Generation was approved in September 2016 with a funding of ₹470 crores.





Akash missile was developed under the integrated guided-missile development programme/ IGMDP. which involved the development of the Nag, Agni and Trishul missiles, as well as the Prithvi ballistic missile.







