FAU-G launch: Soon after the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile last year, made-in-India FAU-G was announced by developer nCore Games. Now, FAU-G is set to be launched on January 26 amidst a lot of anticipation and buzz among people. Whatever is known about the game is based on the trailers as well as teasers that have been released, but it is still surrounded by excitement, simply because it came as a solace to a lot of users who loved PUBG. So what all do we know about FAU-G?





The Game





FAU-G is an abbreviation for Fearless and United Guards, while also doubling in pronunciation to mean a soldier. Developed by the Bengaluru-based company, the announcement for the game back in September was made by actor Akshay Kumar, who had stated that FAU-G would aid the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ movement, while also teaching users about the sacrifices that the soldiers of the Indian defence forces make.





The actor had also announced back then that 20% of the revenue that would be earned from the game would go to Bharat Ke Veer trust as donation.





In September itself then, the Co-Founder of nCore Games, Vishal Gondal, had said that the first level of the game would be based on the skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan Valley that had taken place in June last year. After that, October saw Akshay Kumar sharing a teaser of the brawler machines in the game.





While the game is being touted by reports as the Indian answer to PUBG, there is no certain proof yet that it features the same battle royale-like gameplay.





The Launch





The game would be launching on Republic Day this year, i.e., January 26. The release date of the game was also shared by Akshay Kumar.





However, this was not the first choice of the game as the launch date. It was initially supposed to be launched in October, but when that did not happen, the developer had said that the launch would take place in November. Those plans also fell through. Now, with January 26 as the launch date, the developers are hoping the patriotism-invoking game would fit in well and find an audience among the players.





The Platform





Before the launch of the game, FAU-G was enlisted for pre-registration on Google Play Store back in November. Users who pre-registered for the game would receive a notification once the game goes live, and it would also be automatically downloaded on eligible devices. On the other hand, those who have not pre-registered would have to manually download the game from the Play Store like any other app.





However, there is no pre-registration option for the game on Apple App Store. Moreover, the developers have not shared any information on whether the game would be available to iOS users once it has been launched or in due time.





The Competition





The game is a military combat game, and as per reports, would also get support for multiplayer mode and battle royale mode. Thus, amongst the biggest competitors for FAU-G, are Call of Duty: Mobile, which has battle royale modes as well as multiplayer mode and Fortnite, which has battle royale mode on Epic Games. Apart from that, Modern War, Modern Combat 5: Blackout, Warface: Global Operations, Cyber Hunter, Afterpulse and Garena Free Fire. The competition is such that this is not even an exhaustive list of similar games.







