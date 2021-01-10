



France has invited India to join forces with the European Union’s naval monitoring mission in the Persian Gulf





“The EU has operations and China is also developing influence in the region. India is invited to join us in this monitoring mission by bringing capacities. This will be an occasion to demonstrate convergence and the capacity to operate together,” French President’s Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne said after holding the third round of strategic dialogue with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval here on Thursday.





A big part of the conversation with Doval was about defence and security relationships.





The two discussed whether certain elements of the Quad naval exercises could be coordinated with the French navy.





The intention is that “we want China to accept certain rules, be less aggressive… If China does not play the game by our rules, it allows us to say it and draw certain consequences,” he observed. “We should not counter China but compel China to walk in same framework as us,” added Bonne.







