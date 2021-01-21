



The names 20 soldiers killed in the Galwan valley clash on June 15, 2020, have been put up at National War Memorial here following the intervention of the Ministry of Defence





The Tribune highlighted the issue in its columns on January 7 on how a long official procedure had delayed the process of putting up the names of 90 soldiers who died in action, including 20 of Galwan action against China.





The names were inscribed yesterday after the Ministry of Defence pulled up the tri-services for getting bogged down with the tendering process to get each name and rank etched on a granite tablet. Each tablet is arranged in a circular pattern on one of the 16 walls of the memorial. The pattern symbolises ancient Indian war formation “Chakravyuh”.





A panel of the three services had cleared the names of the soldiers who died in various operations from October 2019 to September 2020 for inscription on the memorial wall.





A functionary questioned the annual update of names instead of a quarterly update.







