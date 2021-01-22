



CDS Gen Bipin Rawat lauded Indian pilots at Desert Knight exercise. General Rawat said that Indian pilots are able to adapt quickly. "Air forces of India and France have been doing exercises since 2002. Rafale, Mirage, Sukhoi aircraft were used in the training.





This shows how quickly Indian pilots have adapted to Rafale," he said. Rawat added, "Our pilots are able to operate different aircraft. We saw France’s MRTT aircraft in the training. We saw how our jets were refuelling from this aircraft." France's Rafale jets were seen landing at Jodhpur air force base on January 20.





The jets took part in joint training 'Exercise Desert Knight'. Airbus 330 multirole tanker transport was also seen landing in Jodhpur.







