



In a statement, the MEA said India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. The attacks on the villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye occurred Saturday just as first-round presidential results were announced





Issoufou Issaka, a former government minister who comes from the region, said the jihadists had carried out the double massacre after local people had lynched two of their number. He gave an estimated death count of 100.





The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and urged concerted global action against the menace, including cross-border terrorism.





“India strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in southwestern Niger on January 2, where more than 100 civilians have been killed and many injured. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Niger,” it said.





“India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and has urged concerted action by the international community against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism,” it said.





