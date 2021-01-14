Major Anoop Mishra can be seen proudly displaying the ballistic jacket on his colleague





The flexible design means that the ballistic jacket will be able to absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the torso from firearm-based projectiles and shrapnel from explosions





An Indian Army major has now indigenously developed the world's first bulletproof jacket, meant to be used by both male and female combatants. The ballistic vest, dubbed 'Shakti', made by Major Anoop Mishra is also the world's first flexible body armour.





News agency ANI on Wednesday (January 13) posted a notification of the same and informed that the vest is the world's first universal bulletproof jacket. The post also contained a photo of Major Anoop Mishra displaying the bullet-resistant vest worn by a fellow personnel of the armed forces.

Indian Army’s Major Anoop Mishra has indigenously developed world’s first universal bulletproof jacket 'Shakti' which can be used by both male and female combatants. The jacket is also the world’s first flexible body armour. pic.twitter.com/sSNrkSIVh3 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

The 'Shakti' armour is also unisex and universal, meaning that it can be worn by both male and female combatants anywhere, in any ranks of the armed forces, bringing in added protection against rifle ammunition or explosion shrapnel for the troops.





The 'Shakti' armour is also unisex and universal, meaning that it can be worn by both male and female combatants anywhere, in any ranks of the armed forces, bringing in added protection against rifle ammunition or explosion shrapnel for the troops.





It is a good year for defence-related indigenous technology for India. In a related development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed India's first indigenous machine pistol ASMI.





These machine pistols are in the class of the Uzi series guns of Israel. They are capable of firing at a distance of 100 meters. The machine pistol prototype, developed by the DRDO, has fired more than 300 rounds in the last four months of its development.





Earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had sworn that the central government will ensure that "the best of weapons and protective armour" are provided to the soldiers.





The minister had noted that these bullet-proof jackets are an indigenous product manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative and that India is soon set to be a global hub for supply of such defence items.





The minister said the bulletproof jackets have been appreciated by Indian soldiers who are using them on the borders and in countering insurgency.







