New Delhi: India continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries and other nations that have reached out for assistance in these trying times. Presently, India dispatched COVID-19 vaccines to Bahrain and Sri Lanka.





Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's Vaccine Maitri initiative, Sri Lanka will be provided with a consignment of 50,400 doses of vaccines while Bahrain will receive 10,800 doses.





Bahrain had approved Covishield to support its efforts to vaccinate at risk members from developing COVID-19 complications.





The Covishield vaccine consignment was loaded at Mumbai airport which departed at 7:55 for Manama while another consignment left for Colombo at 9 am.





Earlier, India has sent the vaccines to several countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.





The vaccine, Oxford-Astrazeneca’s Covishield, has been manufactured by Serum Institute of India and was approved for use by the government's drug regulatory board recently.





Amid the pandemic, India has been supplying medicines to many countries in the region including Sri Lanka.





In May 2020, India had sent 12.5 tons of medical supplies to the country to deal with the pandemic. Under mission SAGAR-1, supplies were sent onboard Indian navy ships to 5 Indian ocean countries including Sri Lanka.







