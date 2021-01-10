



Indonesian aircraft with 62 on board crashes into sea; search and rescue efforts underway. Rescuers pull out body parts, debris from Java Sea after Indonesian plane crash on Saturday. The plane dropped over 3,000 metres in under 60 seconds, barely four minutes after taking from Jakarta





Jakarta: The rescuers have pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea on Sunday, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board crashed shortly after take-off from Jakarta.





The crash site has now been found, the debris and the wreckage have also been found by the rescue teams. A dozen vessels including four warships have been deployed in the operation that centred between two islands off the coast of Indonesia.





A commander of one of the rescue ships has said that fishermen have found some cables and pieces of metals in the water. Investigators are now analysing the items that they believe is the wreckage of the crashed plane.





"These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement.





Human body parts and debris of the plane were found, Captain EKo Surya Hadi, commander of Trisula coast guard ship, told a local TV on Saturday. "We found body parts, life jackets, avtur (aviation turbine fuel) and debris of the plane," he said.





Meanwhile, Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying "the possible location of the crash site".





10 Children Among Those On Board



Sixty-two passengers and crew were on board, including 10 children, all of them Indonesians, according to authorities. The plane had reportedly dropped over 3,000 metres in altitude in less than 60 seconds, barely four minutes after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.





Sriwijaya Air, which has about 19 Boeing jets that fly to destinations in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has said only that it was investigating the loss of contact.





In October 2018, a total of 189 people were killed when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX jet slammed into the Java Sea about 12 minutes after take-off from Jakarta on a routine one-hour flight.







