



The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai today. Delhi Police Special Cell arrested gangster Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport. Bikriwal was deported from Dubai. Had ordered hit on Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu





New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Khalistani terrorist Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai.





Sukhmeet Pal Singh aka Sukh Bikriwal had entered the crime world in 2012 as a drug trafficker in 2012.





According to a report by Times Now’s Priyank Tripathi, a special cell busted a terror module and arrested five persons. Two of the arrested accused were involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu in October and during interrogation, they revealed that Bikriwal had ordered a hit on Singh.





Sukh Bikriwal Was Working At Pakistan's ISI Behest





Sandhu (62) was gunned down at his home in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16. The attack came months after the state government removed his security cover.





Terming Sandhu’s murder as terror attack his family claimed that the decision to remove his security cover led to his death.







