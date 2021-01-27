



India and China have been working on a roadmap of de-escalation, which included withdrawal of frontline armoured positions and gradual moving back of in-depth troop formations. While some success has been achieved, frontline troop positions at all friction points remain a cause of concern as there has been no reduction from the Chinese side





New Delhi: India and China have resolved to push for an early disengagement of frontline troops after the ninth round of military talks on the ongoing Ladakh border crisis, which both the sides termed positive and constructive.





Indicating forward movement in talks, the two sides in a joint statement said they plan to meet again soon to move towards de-escalation of thousands of troops deployed near the border since April last year.





After the marathon 16-hour talks on Sunday, an army spokesperson said the two sides had a “candid and in-depth” exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





India and China have been working on a roadmap of de-escalation, which included withdrawal of frontline armoured positions and gradual moving back of in-depth troop formations.





While some success has been achieved, frontline troop positions at all friction points remain a cause of concern as there has been no reduction from the Chinese side.





“The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding,” the joint statement said. “The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops.”





Even as regular faceoffs are continuing along the disputed border – a physical clash on January 20 at the Naku La pass in northern Sikkim resulted in injuries on both sides – the joint statement sought to restrain troops from further border provocations.





Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence, as he reacted to reports of a recent skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces in Sikkim, and lamented that China is expanding its occupation of India’s territory.





“China is expanding its occupation into Indian territory. Mr 56” hasn’t said the word ‘China’ for months. Maybe he can start by saying the word ‘China’," Gandhi tweeted on Monday.







