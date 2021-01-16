



Lohia plans to leverage the Israeli know-how in aerospace technology





India aims to double and then treble its defence focused exports in the next five years and the Lohia Aerospace Systems, an aerospace and defence subsidiary of the Kanpur-based Lohia Group, intends to contribute in the effort by becoming a leading exporter of customized composite products to global customers.





With capacities and capabilities to design and manufacture composite products for the aerospace and defence sectors, the Lohia Aerospace Systems offers a wide range of composite products, through its best-in-class manufacturing facilities in two countries. The company’s composite experts have more than 100 years of combined experience in manufacturing composite components for the aviation, military and aerospace sector.





"Our products are customized to suit stringent client requirements and delivered to meet the highest quality standards for commercial, military and space applications," said Pavitra Goel, General Manager-Marketing for Lohia Aerospace Systems.





The Beginning





In 2019, Lohia Group marked its entry into the aerospace and defence sector with the acquisition of Israel-based Light & Strong Limited. Specializing in composite components production, L&S’s established pedigree in aerospace technology manufacturing is a synergistic fit with Lohia Group’s decades long large-scale manufacturing expertise.





"We inherit a rich heritage of manufacturing excellence from our parent company Lohia Group. With manufacturing units across seven countries in four continents, offices in 25 countries and clients in over 85 countries, Lohia Group defines quality," said Anurag Lohia, CEO, Lohia Aerospace Systems.





Headquartered in Kanpur, India, Lohia Group of companies is a diversified conglomerate with a rich history of excellence in manufacturing. Lohia Group’s flagship company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of machinery and equipment for the woven sack industry and provides end-to end solutions to customers in 85 countries, employing more than 5,000 people. Other businesses include textiles and auto components and manufacturing. The group has a manufacturing presence in 7 countries across 4 continents





Twin Facilities - Israel And India





Lohia Aerospace System has manufacturing presence in Israel and India. Both the facilities strategically serve customers globally, through symbiotic synergies in technology support and value manufacturing. The two facilities span a total of 11,000 sqm. With over 100 skilled technicians, the company follows paperless internet of things (IOT) manufacturing and Enterprise Resource Planning based processes.





The Israel facility was established in 2007 and the manufacturing unit is based in an aerospace standard-certified 4,000 sqm facility with class 100,000 clean rooms, wet lay-up rooms, autoclaves, ovens, CNV milling centre, paint shop, 900 sqm of warehouse and AS 9100 D certification.





The key strengths at the Israel facility include an exclusive focus on aerospace and defence sectors, an in-house dedicated design and engineering team with strong industry and experience, and various manufacturing technologies including Prepreg layup, Wet layup, Liquid Resin Infusion, Resin Transfer Moulding.





The brand-new manufacturing unit in Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is designed as the centre for every composite requirement. Spanning 7,500 sqm. The unit’s key highlights include over 1,000 sqm of clean rooms, 800 sqm of dedicated autoclaves and ovens area, a one-stop solution centre for every composite need. A fully integrated laboratory to monitor and test - Incoming raw material inspection to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and final product testing.





Being a key participant in the Indian aerospace and defence sector, Lohia Aerospace Systems aims to become a successful vehicle for executing offset obligations of global companies through this endeavour. By being a certified MSME company, it provides multiplier benefits for offset sourcing.





"All our employees are also trained in our Israeli facility to bring home knowledge and expertise of the aerospace sector. Combined with decades of manufacturing experience, Lohia Aerospace System produces only the best." Anurag Lohia, CEO, Lohia Aerospace Systems stated while talking about how LAS is contributing to the Government’s Skill India vision.





Lohia Aerospace System strives to provide the best in class engineering design services to its customers and undertake design and development projects with partner clients. The company’s proven track record in design excellence is a key differentiator and the roll-call in the market with most of its projects being awarded on a nomination basis.





"We have a history of working on critical strategic projects for our partners with a reputation of being solution providers under the most stringent of conditions," said Anurag Lohia, CEO, Lohia Aerospace Systems.





By leveraging the Israeli know-how in aerospace technology manufacturing, Lohia Aerospace System brings high-end key technologies in the aerospace and defence composites domain to India.







