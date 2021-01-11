



Zaw Htay, the President Office director-general said that Myanmar chose the vaccine because it can be stored in a temperature between 2 to 8 degrees centigrade that is suitable as per the country's temperature





Myanmar has ordered 30 million coronavirus vaccines from India that are expected to be delivered by the end of February.





Zaw Htay, the President Office director-general said that Myanmar chose the vaccine because it can be stored in a temperature between 2 to 8 degrees centigrade that is suitable as per the country's temperature.





Earlier, Myanmar's de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi had announced that her country will get the COVID-19 vaccine from India and that a contract has been signed regarding it.





Myanmar has reported 129,483 coronavirus cases with a death toll of 2,812. The country's government has been communicating with neighbouring countries to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.





Last year the Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Army Chief MM Naravane had jointly visited the country. The visit saw high-level assurances from India that Myanmar will be a priority when it comes to the vaccine.





India gifted 3000 vials of Anti Covid Remdesivir to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as a "symbol" of India‘s commitment to helping Myanmar mitigate the impact of the pandemic.





Myanmar has signed MoU with the Serum Institute of India for Covishield. Over the weekend, India's drug regulator gave approval for its use.







