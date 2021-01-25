



Kathmandu: Caretaker Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has been removed from the ruling Communist Party by a Central Committee Meeting of the splinter group of the party on Sunday.





"His membership has been revoked," Spokesperson for the splinter group, Narayan Kaji Shrestha confirmed to news agency ANI.





The rival faction leaders of the Nepal Communist Party had on Friday threatened to expel Oli from the party as they took to the streets for the second time in less than a month to protest against his decision to dissolve the Parliament on December 20 last year.





The splinter group has been calling for fresh elections for April and May this year amid the political unrest in the country.





Political Unrest In Nepal





The decision to dissolve the Lower House, an unprecedented move, had enraged the public as well as his party insiders. More than a dozen writ petitions have been registered at the apex court against the dissolution of the lower house of Nepal Parliament.





The case is being heard by a five-member Constitutional Bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana.





Oli-led Nepal Communist Party weighed heavily in both the lower and upper houses with a huge majority secured during the 2017 general election. Oli, who has been losing support within his own party, has been long criticised for making unilateral decisions while making key appointments and decisions.





He has also been widely criticised for mishandling the pandemic and saving ministers accused of corruption.







