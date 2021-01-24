



Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose





Addressing an event on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the freedom fighter had once dreamt of a strong India and his government is following his footsteps.





"Netaji had dreamt of a strong India. From the LAC to LOC, we are following his footsteps," PM Modi said at the event organised at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.





Hailing Netaji's contribution in the freedom struggle, the prime minister said he is the biggest inspiration for a self-reliant India.





"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is the biggest inspiration for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and 'sonar Bangla' (prosperous Bengal). The role that Netaji played in India's freedom struggle, the same role West Bengal has to be play in the country's journey to become self-reliant," PM Modi said.





He also announced that every year the country will celebrate January 23, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday, as 'Parakaram Diwas'.





"Our Netaji is an example of India's valour and a source of inspiration for us," he said, adding that 130 crore Indians are indebted to him.





Earlier in the day, the PM also inaugurated a commemorative stamp and a coin on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary





Prior to attending the event at Victoria Memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in Kolkata.





He went around seeing paintings by around 100 artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns of Belvedere House at the National Library compound.





The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji's statue on his arrival at the library. He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Modi interacted with some of the artists as he went around seeing the paintings and folk art of Bengal.







