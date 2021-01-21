



Qureshi added that Pakistan and the incoming US administration have a lot of 'commonalties'





Ahead of a change in the US administration, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the country cannot be ignored and strongly believes that no administration can ignore the country.





The Foreign Minister, while speaking to Geo TV, said that a new world is being established out of which new priorities are coming forward. He added that Pakistan and the incoming US administration have a lot of "commonalties".





"Challenges will be there. I`m not saying they won`t be there. We have to face the facts, but I believe Pakistan has a lot to offer," said Qureshi, adding that Pakistan is an important country of the region.





"Pakistan cannot be ignored and I do think that no administration will ignore Pakistan," said Qureshi.





To a question about what Pakistan expects, Qureshi said the people being nominated by President-elect Joe Biden are those who know about Pakistan. He also shared that he had the opportunity to work with them when the Democrats were in power last.





"They understand the region very well," remarked Qureshi.





The foreign minister told the hosts that Biden, during his time as a senator, was a "well-respected" member of the foreign relations committee.





"He has a very clear opinion about Pakistan and South Asia," said Qureshi. He also mentioned that Pakistan and the US have a convergence of interest in Afghanistan.





"There are many areas where the Imran Khan government and Biden government have a common interest," said Pakistan`s top diplomat. He shared examples of climate change and the COVAX initiative.







