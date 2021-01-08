This supposedly indigenous MBRL is in reality a Chinese PHL-03 MBRL, which in turn is a copy of the Soviet Smerch. Maximum range is similar to the one reported by DG-ISPR





Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering conventional warheads, with a maximum range of 140 km.





According to Director General of Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.





Image of a Chinese PHL-03 MBRL, note the similarities in the frontal design of the carrier vehicle. The above image has been deliberately cropped to conceal Pakistan's lies. China is supplying lethal weapons to Pak regularly, its high time India in turn sells weapons to Chinese adversaries





"The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," said Iftikhar.

#Pakistan today conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed #Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering a conventional Warhead upto a range of 140 km. The Weapon System will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement 1/2) pic.twitter.com/0bqBfOneJK — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 7, 2021





President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful flight test.





No further details were provided by the Army about the weapon system.







