PANAJI: The Indian Navy has commissioned a Rs 52-crore automatic storage retrieval system for efficient handling of aircraft spares as part of a modernization drive. The Navy said that eight of the 17 storehouses in the state have been modernised and that the remaining will be completed by July.





The move is significant as the Navy’s Material Organisation in Goa is the repository for all aircraft spares of the Indian Navy, including the multi-role MiG 29K fighter jet.





The Navy has replaced the conventional diesel-driven material handling equipment with a made-in India electric powered equipment as a major step towards reducing its carbon footprint.





“The project commenced in March 2019 and eight storehouses have been modernised till date in the first two phases. The project is expected to be completed by July 21 as planned, despite Covid-19 restrictions,” said the Navy in a release.





The automatic storage and retrieval system was commissioned at the Navy’s Material Organisation by Flag Officer Naval Aviation and Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil. The Rs 52.1-crore modernisation project comprises material handling equipment (MHE), CCTV systems, automatic fire alarm system and modern storage solutions.







